A BROTHER and sister have opened a new dog-friendly café in Blackwood.

Hannah and Huw Williams opened Big Dog Coffee after the success of their roastery in Ebbw Vale.

The speciality café which welcomes your furry friends opened its doors on Friday, December 23, in the High Street.

Huw and Hannah Williams (Image: Hannah Williams)

Big Dog Coffee is lined with pictures for guests to see where their coffee has come from.

Ms Williams said: “It is the first dog-friendly coffee shop in Blackwood.

“We have always wanted to do something together; we did think about going further afield but we wanted to grow in our home town and bring a specialty coffee shop here.

“There is a lot of dog walk places in Blackwood but nowhere to get a coffee with your dog. Picture: Hannah Williams

“We do puppuccinos for the dogs, we have water bowls for them and we are working with Denzels who do natural dog treats.

“It is really niche, and people seem to love us.”

Outside the new café (Image: Hannah Williams)

In 2020 the siblings opened a coffee roastery in Ebbw Vale - more than two years on the pair decided to grow the retail aspect of their business and open a café.

The café helps the local community by using local suppliers.

Ms Williams said: “People would ask us if we had a coffee shop and we had to be dog friendly.

“The roastery side began with me starting the social media, Huw bought our first bag of coffee, and we brought the roaster.

The café is dog friendly (Image: Hannah Williams)

“We have photos in the coffee shop so people can see the story of where the coffee has come from.

“It is lovely talking to people about our journey, currently we have a Brazilian and a Columbian coffee in the grinder.

“We use local suppliers, a bakery provides us with fresh donuts, sausage rolls, cheese and hap twists and we also do wraps, paninis and fresh bakes.

“During January we are supporting Veganuary, and we have some vegan bakes.”

The café supports We Are Platform, a mental heath service by providing coffee for dog walks.