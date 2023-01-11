TWO men punched and kicked their victim after they “jumped him” as he was making his way to Greggs for breakfast.

Pierce Green, 33, and Jordan Davies, 28, both from Newport, attacked Iftikar Hussain on the city’s Gaer Vale during the morning of September 30, 2019.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendants approached the victim and he was asked: ‘Do you know Cookie’s girlfriend?’

“He replied that he didn’t know anyone called Cookie or his girlfriend.

“The two men then jumped him, to use his words.

“One of them pulled his jacket over his head and he fell before being punched, kneed and kicked to the face.”

The assault only came to an end when an unknown man came to his aid and his attackers fled.

Mr Hussain was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.

His left eye was swollen and nearly closed and he also had a bleeding nose.

Green, of Potter Street, and Davies, of Hendre Farm Drive, pleaded guilty to affray.

Green has 43 previous convictions for 100 offences.

They include robbery, conspiracy to supply a class A drug, public disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Davies has 18 previous convictions for 31 offences but none for violence.

Ben Waters, representing father-of-five Green, told the court the defendant has had problems with both drugs and alcohol.

“He is now motivated to deal with his issues,” his lawyer said.

Kevin Seal, for Davies, said his client was “a changed man” from the person he was in 2019.

His barrister added that the defendant now has a young child with his long-term partner and he works for a living.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendants: “You jumped your victim and it was a sustained attack which included kicks and punches.

“It only came to an end when an unknown person intervened.

“There was an element of intoxication here.”

Green was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme, made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, pay £100 for being in breach of a suspended sentence, £500 costs and a victim surcharge.

Davies was sent to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months.

He has to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge.