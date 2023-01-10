THE RSPCA is appealing for information after a "distressing" video of man allegedly "punching" a dog was shared on social media.

The alleged incident occurred in the Greenfield area of Flintshire just after 8pm last Tuesday (January 3).

The video appears to show a dog being abused by its owner, with the dog making crying noises.

The footage was shared on social media by a concerned member of the public - who described it as showing a man "punching" the dog.

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: “The RSPCA has received a report about this footage which is distressing to watch.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with further information about this incident to call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

“The incident took place on Tuesday, January 3 after 8pm and was in the Greenfield area.

“Sometimes even the smallest piece of information can help us with our enquiries so please get in touch.”