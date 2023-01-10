A COCKY young drug dealer filmed himself on his phone smoking a joint before showing his partner in crime bagging cannabis.

Nathan Parsons, 19, was showing off in the clip he made which included his friend George Medcraft, 20.

The pair used videos like this to market the drugs they sold in the Caerphilly area.

Nathan Parsons

The stunt backfired however as it was used in evidence against them and played during their sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said: “The defendants had a relatively professional approach and would use text bombs.”

George Medcraft

Medcraft, of Cwarrau Mawr Farm Lane, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Parsons, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine as well as possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Medcraft was sent to a young offender institution for five years and three months and Parsons was locked up for three years and four months.

The footage was released by CPS Wales.