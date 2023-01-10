A MAJOR roundabout in Newport was the scene of gridlock this morning, Tuesday, following a crash.

Police confirmed a car driver had crashed into a roundabout at around 6.20am.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle - appearing to be a dark coloured 4x4 - at a standstill in the middle of the roundabout near Newport Retail Park, in the Spytty area of the city.

Long delays were reported on the A48 Southern Distributor Road, as well as the A4810, during the morning rush hour.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Newport at around 6.20am on Tuesday, January 10, where a car had collided with a roundabout.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management. There were no injuries reported."