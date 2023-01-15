THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 5,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Catherine Mayo, 38, from Monmouthshire.

The Elan Valley

When and why did you take up photography?

I found my passion for photography about 12 years ago. What started as just taking the odd photo grew into something much more. I found with having anxiety it helped push me to do something that would make me forget about it for even just one moment. After losing a few people close to me over the years, I needed a way to find time out, a go to happy place if you will. When I am taking photos I am thinking about subjects, angles and so much more and I love it.

Gloucester Cathedral. The cloisters featured heavily in the first two Harry Potter movies and briefly in the sixth

Why do you love taking pictures?

Taking photos for me means a lot because every one is a memory. Where I go, what I see. My son is 14 and I have been teaching him photography also, so it's quality time with him too.

Catherine Mayo and her son

We love the outdoors, history, wildlife and there is always more to photography if you are prepared to do the educational side too. The places we have visited over the years, every single one we have knowledge of. So it's so much more than just capturing a moment in a photograph.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

My favourite places have changed over the years but I do love St David's in West Wales or anywhere you can find a castle or a cathedral.

Taken at Whitesands Bay in St David's

What equipment do you use?

I sway from my Nikon to my Samsung s21 Ultra smartphone. People always get blown away by the fact most of my photos are taken with my phone. But it's proof that you do not always need expensive equipment - just a good eye.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My most favourite photo I have taken was when I was at Severn Beach watching the sun setting and the glow of the sun created a perfect silhouette of the Prince of Wales Bridge. This has proved to be popular with many.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I joined the South Wales Argus Camera Club when it first started and have loved it ever since. It has grown so much over the years and it's been amazing meeting new people and learning so much more about photography and places to visit across Gwent. The admin team put a lot of hard work into the group and make it a pleasure to be a part of.

The Elan Valley

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't hesitate, just do it! Whether you use a phone or a camera just go for it! Always remember that the more photos you take the more you learn and grow. Do not be afraid to ask questions from other photographers and just enjoy it. Capture those memories and be proud of what you do.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to visit New York. There is so much on offer there that you could really work with. Even the people, because photography isn't just landscape or seascape but portraits too and each of us tells our own story.

Llangorse Lake of the Crannog

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

My photos were used for the South Wales Argus Camera Club exhibition in the Riverfront Theatre when it first started, I've also had my images feature in Monmouthshire Living magazine, the Daily Mirror and on ITV's Alan Titchmarsh Love Your Weekend. I've also been featured on the S4C and ITV weather many times over the years, not forgetting my photos were selected to be in the Blaenavon Town Calendar also one which covers Brecon. These were competitions that I won.