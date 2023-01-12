WORK on a new radiotherapy centre which will provide cancer treatment for patients in Gwent will begin next week.

After more than a decade of planning, work on the new £45 million Radiotherapy Centre at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny will start on Monday, January 16.

The new centre is expected to be complete and operational by December next year, after the pre-construction phase was completed at the end of last year.

While work takes place at the Nevill Hall site, essential changes to the provision of car parking and the management of traffic through the site may affect patients, staff and visitors who arrive by car.

IBI Group /Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (Image: IBI Group/Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Artists impression of what the new site will look like once finished. Picture: IBI Group and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Half of the existing Post-Graduate Centre car park, as well as parking space on the redundant MRI Bay, the Former Anti-Natal Clinic, and the adjacent entrance to the hospital will be blocked off while work is carried out.

Work to cordon off the affected parking spaces will begin on Saturday, January 14, and from Monday patients, staff and visitors will not be able to enter or exit via this entrance.

Patients and visitors making their own way to the Medical Admissions Unit should access via the hospital's main entrance.

A one-way system will be in place between Monday, January 16, and Friday, January 30, to accommodate the site set up and the large construction vehicles entering and exiting the hospital site.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

The one way system that will be in place while work takes place. Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We would be extremely grateful if, during this time, our patients and visitors could consider alternate ways of arriving at the hospital.

“Such as travelling by bus, lift-sharing or being dropped off by a loved one. We would also ask that patients leave plenty of time to arrive at their appointment in case of traffic delays through the site.

“We apologise for the inconvenience these unavoidable works will cause for our staff, patients and visitors, but this temporary disruption will result in a fantastic new facility to serve our population.”