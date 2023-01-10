REPORTS of antisocial behaviour with doors being knocked and kicked have been reported to the police

Residents in Crosskeys say their doors are being kicked in during the evenings leaving some frightened to go out.

It is unknown who caused the incident in Gladstone Street, Crosskeys.

One Crosskeys resident said: “I heard people running up and down the street and they were kicking at doors.

“It really frightened me and my daughter especially because it was dark at the time and we could not see what was going on.

“It left us wanting not to go outside.”

The report of anti-social behaviour occured on Monday, January 2.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of unknown persons knocking and kicking doors in Gladstone Street, Crosskeys at around 5.25pm on Monday 2 January.

“No damage was reported.”