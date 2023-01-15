TOP of the list of children's 2023 resolutions are parent-pleasing goals.

They plan to keep their bedrooms tidy (18 per cent), help their parents more often (17.9 per cent), and earn and save money (17 per cent each).

The research, conducted by OnePoll, suggests that 2023 is therefore going to be a big year for kids' finances, with money-related goals pipping traditional resolution mainstays to the post - such as eating more greens (15 per cent), being nicer to their siblings (14 per cent), and being more environmentally friendly (10 per cent).

The focus on finance also comes through when looking at data provided by NatWest Rooster Money.

This data, aggregated from thousands of children across the UK, shows that kids are aiming to save an average of £697.11 each as of the end of December 2022. Extrapolated across all six to 17 year olds in the UK, this could equate to a whopping £6.7bn.

While ambitious - particularly given a challenging economic context - the lofty goals highlight the importance of kids exploring money concepts and being able to get to grips with its value in a safe space.

The things they’re saving for range from days out to books and streaming subscriptions. However, video games and gaming accessories take the top spot as the most-saved-for item, accounting for the most goals created on the NatWest Rooster Money app in December with a target of more than £191,000.

It’s also big-ticket items which are pushing up the totals.

Some kids have their sights on global travel, campervans, and even a new supercar - setting targets of up to £600,000.

Meanwhile some particularly thoughtful youngsters are putting money away for their first house or even their mum or dad.

Having the ambition to save money is one thing - but sticking to it is something else.

Data from NatWest Rooster Money from the last two years suggests that kids make far better progress towards their goals when they’re hot off the new year’s resolution buzz, highlighting why now is a key time for parents to engage with their child around money.

Throughout the year, kids save an average of £29.68 towards their goals each month, but in December and January this shoots up by 29 per cent to £38.30 saved per child thanks to a winning combination of Christmas money and fresh New Year intent.

They’re also more ambitious in the new year, with the data showing a 33 per cent uptick from December 2021 to January 2022 in the number of goals created - suggesting kids are also using the new year as a prime time to kick off their financial aspirations.

When asked by OnePoll what’s most helpful for sticking to their new year’s resolutions, the most common answer for kids across the UK (20 per cent) was ‘having a physical reminder’, such as saving coins in a piggy bank, or leaving notes to tidy their room.

A further 20 per cent reckoned ‘doing it every day’ was a key factor, showing children get that action and routine are key in reinforcing new behaviours.

The idea of earning rewards, like more game time or new toys, was another big incentive (17 per cent), as was getting help from parents or loved ones (17 per cent), outlining the importance of family, guardians and friends.

Will Carmichael, CEO at NatWest Rooster Money, said: “The behaviours and perceptions that we establish around money in our early life are often those that remain with us into adulthood.

"So the new year - as a time for reflection and resolve - can be an excellent time to help kids get their relationship with money off to a good start. One way to do that is by setting savings goals, which introduces kids to concepts like the value of money, earning, and making considered choices about how we use our money.

“And what’s really striking is the size of some of the targets being set. They average out to almost £700 per child - reflecting the huge aspirations of children when they are given the chance to set targets for themselves.

“That brings us back to the core of NatWest Rooster Money’s purpose: enabling families to help kids build key life skills around money, together. We give them a safe place to explore and have a bit of fun with money concepts like saving, before putting it all into practice as grown-ups. It’s clear that young people already have great financial instincts - and we’re here to guide those earlier steps towards their best financial futures.”