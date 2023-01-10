Comedian Alan Carr will replace David Walliams on the new Britain’s Got Talent judges panel, according to reports.

The star, best known for his Channel 4 chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, will take over from Little Britain creator Walliams after he left the show.

Recordings of Walliams making remarks about two contestants during a 2020 audition were made public, leading to the judge’s exit from BGT.

A source close to the show told the Daily Mail: “Alan is hilarious but also kind. He tells a mean joke, but he is also soft in the middle.

“The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants. He will complement the panel so well too, he is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too.

“Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started.”

Carr will join the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Walliams reportedly left BGT in November, though sources claimed he was pushed after he was forced to apologise for his remarks.

In an incident picked up on the show’s microphones, and first reported by The Sun, Walliams described made derogatory comments about a pensioner and a woman auditioning at the London Palladium.

In a statement, the former Little Britain star said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared.

“Nevertheless, I am sorry.”