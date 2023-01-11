A DRUG dealer has to pay back just £2,900 after a court heard he’d made more than £300,000 from crime.

Scott Foote, 27, was caught with £1 million worth of heroin and crack cocaine when police raided his home.

He and his brother Simon Foote, 32, both from Liverpool, were flooding the streets of South Wales with class A drugs and were jailed last year.

Scott Foote was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

It emerged that defendant made £313,384.53 from drug dealing but has just £2,900 left in available assets.

He has 28 days to hand that over to the authorities or face an extra three months in prison.

Scott Foote, of Victoria Road, Tuebrook, was jailed for 11 years and three months after he admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Simon Foote, of Dewsbury Road, Anfield, was locked up for five years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He worked as a courier for his younger brother and was caught with 1kg of crack cocaine which had a potential street value of £50,000 when he was pulled over by Gwent Police officers on the A449 in Newport on March 4, 2022.