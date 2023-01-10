Risca residents reported of hearing ‘loud bangs’ and ‘explosions’ after a car fire.

Firefighters were called to a car fire last night in New Park Road, Risca.

One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said: “There were a few loud bangs, we thought they were explosions but we weren’t too sure.

“There were fire, police and police helicopters.”

Risca firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 12:48am on Tuesday the 10th of January 2023, we received reports of a one vehicle fire in New Park Road, Risca.

“Crews from Risca station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“The incident concluded at approximately 1:38am.”