Risca residents reported of hearing ‘loud bangs’ and ‘explosions’ after a car fire.
Firefighters were called to a car fire last night in New Park Road, Risca.
One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said: “There were a few loud bangs, we thought they were explosions but we weren’t too sure.
“There were fire, police and police helicopters.”
Risca firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 12:48am on Tuesday the 10th of January 2023, we received reports of a one vehicle fire in New Park Road, Risca.
“Crews from Risca station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“The incident concluded at approximately 1:38am.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here