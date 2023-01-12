ARTIST'S impressions showing what a new footbridge over the River Wye in Monmouth will look like have been published.

Monmouthshire County Council has said proposals for a new Active Travel (walking and cycling) crossing over the River Wye at Monmouth have taken a "major step forward".

The proposed design for a bridge for pedestrian and cyclists has now been submitted to the council's planning department.

However, the council say the project, if approved, will not be completed until the 2024/25 financial year.

The project, which is supported by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund, aims to create a new safe route linking Monmouth and Wyesham that avoids the traffic on the busy Wye Bridge.

The current Wye road bridge (A466) is not suitable for walkers or cyclists, the council haa argued, and a separate car-free crossing has been developed in partnership with the Welsh Government, Transport For Wales, Sustrans, WSP, Monmouth Town Council, Natural Resources Wales and Haberdashers Schools.

The plans can be viewed, and comments made, on the planning website at planningonline.monmouthshire.gov.uk/online-applications/ by entering application reference DM/2022/01800.

Cllr Sara Burch, the council's cabinet member for active travel, said: “I’m delighted that we are moving towards making this project a reality.

"The new bridge will make a big difference to the people of Monmouth and Wyesham and visitors to our county.

"It will make it easier to walk or cycle to work in town and for children and young people to go to school.

"Completing this project is a priority as part of our Active Travel plans and I look forward to being able to update residents further in due course.

"So many people have said that they did not feel safe walking or cycling across the existing bridge that it’s right to make it a priority.”

Cllr Catrin Maby, cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “Supporting Active Travel is a vital part of our work to tackle the climate emergency.

"This new bridge will enable more people to leave the car at home and travel by foot or by bike away from traffic; making commuting easier, more enjoyable and more environmentally friendly.”

Subject to securing planning permission and funding, the council says it expects construction of the bridge to be finished by 2024/25.