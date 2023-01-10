THE WELSH health minister has apologised to the many people using the NHS in Wales who are "not receiving the care they deserve" as she warned of a "really tough" few months ahead.

Eluned Morgan was speaking in the Senedd earlier today.

The NHS in Wales, as across the UK, is facing extreme pressures due to staff numbers, waiting times and ambulance handovers - as well as cuts to the care sector.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are warning of further industrial action over pay unless the Welsh government meet them half-way later this week.

Ambulance workers are also preparing to strike tomorrow (Wednesday) as part of a series of planned walkouts this month.

However, Ms Morgan suggested exercise and not smoking as ways the public could help ease the pressure on the health service.

Speaking to the BBC today, she warned that if such changes of behaviour were not seen in the general public, "then we will have to have a situation where we're perhaps offering fewer services".

Updating members on the current winter, Ms Morgan said that it was the country's third of living with covid.

"While we knew respiratory viruses would become more prevalent this year, the disruption of seasonal patterns has made the likely impact of these viruses much more difficult to predict," she said.

"Despite this, we are still delivering around 376,000 consultations and procedures a month in secondary care, in hospitals.

"In December, we reached about 400,000 contacts in GP and primary care services.

"There are thousands of people receiving excellent care in the NHS in Wales, but what we do accept is that there are many others who are not receiving the care that they deserve."

She conceded that the workforce in the healthcare sector had had "a lot" asked of them in recent times.

"Pressures have meant staff have often not been able to consistently provide the level of care that they want," she said.

"We also recognise the strength of feeling amongst our workforce, as reflected in the announcement of further planned strike action amongst ambulance unions, as well as the continuing action by the RCN."

Another issue, she said, were the more than 900 people in hospital beds "who are ready to leave, but have had their discharge delayed for various reasons".

"As a consequence, the experiences of people seeking urgent and emergency care across Wales have not always been to the standard that they deserve, and for that I am truly sorry," she said.

"On December 27, the 111 telephone service received the highest number of calls ever reported for a single day; the ambulance service received 210 immediately life-threatening calls, amongst the highest daily figures on record.

"We think 100 is high, and we had 210 on that particular day.

"We are committed to working with clinical leaders and professional bodies to support meaningful service redesign."

Ms Morgan did concede that the Welsh government were aware that "there are no quick fixes" when it came to the health service.

"We share the public’s concern that our services remain under extreme and persistent strain," she said.

Ms Morgan said that the people of Wales could play their part in easing the strain on the health service by doing the following:

Keep ourselves fit

Eat healthily

To take exercise

To not smoke

"We’ve also written to health board clinical leaders urging them to make every effort to keep people at home, and not to admit people to hospital unless absolutely necessary," she said.

"Last week we held a national discharge summit, and we have also asked clinical teams to return those in hospital to their homes or an alternative place of safety as quickly as possible to help preserve our hospital capacity for those at greatest risk, and with the greatest chance of benefit."

The health minister said that people in Wales "can expect the next few months to be really tough".

"But, I really want to express my thanks and gratitude to staff for their continued efforts during what continues to be a really difficult time," she said.