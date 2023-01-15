A NEWPORT business offering bespoke cheesecakes is celebrating two years since launching – in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Classic Cheesecake Guy – not to be confused with The Cheesecake Guy based in Merthyr and Newport Market – was launched by husband-and-wife team Lee and Rachel Rogers in January 2021.

Along with raising their two children, Mr Rogers – who has more than 30 years of experience as a chef including working under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons – creates the unique desserts while Mrs Rogers – who works in social care – manages admin, social media, and customer care.

The Classic Cheesecake Guy, based in Brynglas in Newport, has no set menu – it focuses on making people’s dream cheesecakes; each creation is unique and tailored to the customers desires.

The couple says it is a “privilege” to make bespoke cheesecakes for events with customers in Newport, Abergavenny, Port Talbot, and Bridgend.

“We can’t believe how fast two years have gone,” said Mr Rogers.

“It's been such an adventure and brilliant experience; the desire to make people happy by creating tasty food still motivates me.

“We get to know the customer and their reason for booking; we love that they trust and choose us for their special occasion.

“We are so grateful to people for supporting and joining our adventure over the past two years.”

Highlights in the two years of operating have included being given a five rating from Food Standards Agency and being named a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

“The rating is important to us as it demonstrates our continuous high standards in our working practices,” said Mrs Rogers.

“We hope it gives our customers confidence in us.

“The fabulous Chef Read won the category [in the Best of Welsh Business Awards], but we were thrilled with a finalist place.

“Another great experience has been the support and relationships built with other small business owners locally.

“Some of our favourite and most supportive small businesses are: Carrot Top Bakery (who has incredible products), Astrids Petite Bakery (who brings the joy to breakfasts with her pastries), Little Floral Gifts, and Floral Belles.”

The business has also evolved – initially it only took bespoke pre-orders, whereas now their Brynglas kiosk offers a variety of dessert options for collection.

The options are advertised on social media on Thursday evenings and pre-ordered for collection on Saturday.

“So many people plan their weekend treats on a Thursday,” added Mrs Rogers.

“It allows us to try and create new things; Lee is passionate about quality over quantity, so items are often limited and sell out due to our lovely loyal following.

“A business in Newport Market has a similar name which has caused some confusion with customers wanting to collect from there.

“Our only collection point is our kiosk in Brynglas; all collections are pre-arranged which allows us to be flexible to customer needs.”

One of their most popular cheesecakes in 2022 was ‘spectacular’ styles – customers can choose their favourite flavours and toppings then let the couple “go wild” with the design, with no order copied exactly.

Speciality boxes for special occasions and their cheesecake filled profiteroles have also proven popular.

Find out more or follow the business online at facebook.com/theclassiccheesecakeguy