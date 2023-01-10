Prince Harry’s new book was released today and has already been popular in Newport with books flying off the shelves.

The prince's new book Spare surfaced on January 5 in Spain leading bombshells that made the headlines in the UK.

The original price of the hardback was £28 but retailers, including Waterstones and WH Smith, are offering it at half-price at £14.

Prince Harry's memoir contains a number of fierce claims about the duke’s life inside the palace and his relationship with the Royal Family.

Waterstones and WH Smith in Newport City Centre have seen a lots of people come in to buy the new book.

Prince Harry's book at Waterstones in Newport

Jordan Thomas, a bookseller at Waterstones, said: “The table of books was full this morning, but people have just kept coming in.

“We Have stores in Cardiff and Abergavenny, and they have all been busy."

Meanwhile, down the road in Commercial Street at WH Smith they have seen the most pre orders the shop has ever had.

A spokesperson for WH Smith said: “We have had the most pre orders than we have ever done, as we don’t get that many here but at the moment it is the most popular book.

“I know other stores have been manic, but it has been quiet here and despite that it’s the most sold book.

Sneak Peak of inside the book: Prince Harry finds out about his mother Princess Diana's death.

“I plan to read it as I love it, I am a fan of Harry but not a lot of people are at the moment but I think it is brilliant. He seemed to struggle with the royal family.

“We have had a lot of people come in with their opinion, but its like marmite you either love him or you hate him.”

Lewis Mainwaring, who also works at WH Smith, added: “We have sold about 20 copies of the book already; I am reading it and I'm already on chapter two and I love it.”

Independent bookshop across Gwent are also stocking the new book with keen interest from locals in the area.

Matthew Taylor, Owner of Chepstow Books, added: “It's exciting to have a big book release in January, which is usually a quiet time for sales as major books are usually released in the autumn.

The book is named after reference that the Royal Family use after the second born is referred to as the 'Spare.' Picture: PA

“A shipment of books were delivered yesterday, but were kept under embargoed until this morning when we put them on sale at 10am.

“There have been steady sales, with some interest but not as busy as when Harry Potter was released and that’s a different Harry.

“It should be interesting as I think it’s been written with a good co-writer, for us we sell a wide range of books and have already sold a few books.”