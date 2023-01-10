PLANS for a Welsh-language nursery in Rogerstone have been refused by Newport City Council’s planning department, due to safety concerns.

The office block at Wern Business Centre was proposed to have a nursery with a capacity of 50 children at one time.

Tots-Play company is located on the ground floor of the building at the industrial estate – which the council has confirmed only has permission for office-use.

In it’s refusal of the nursery, the council stated that the site would not have “suitable and safe access arrangements” for children, due to the area being used by Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

Submitted as part of the planning application, the design and access statement described the area as “thriving”, as it is changing from industrial-use to a community.

It added that there is “no history of problems”.

A 5mph speed limit and a one-way system was to be adopted for those driving to the nursery – if plans were approved.

The nursery was proposed to be open from 7.30am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and employ ten members of staff.