THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is urging patients in Gwent to only call 999 if seriously ill as staff in the Welsh Ambulance Service are set to go on strike today.

Welsh Ambulance Service workers across Wales are going on strike over pay and working conditions.

The strike action will have a significant impact on the ambulance service's ability to respond to calls and may also cause delays to some of the health board's urgent care services.

Patients are advised to make alternative travel arrangements during this time, such as making their own way to hospital or using another service.

Those who have pre-booked appointments have been contacted directly. Those who are unwell should only call 999 if seriously ill or injured and there is a risk to life.

Ambulances should be able to respond in these situations, but only where there is an immediate risk to life, which will may continue for the duration of the strike action.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “If you have a very seriously injury or illness, such as suspected stroke, cardiac arrest, or severe bleeding you should go straight to the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.

“We want you and your loved ones to stay as well as possible this winter.”

Patients are being advised to call NHS 111 Wales as a first port for health advice, their Local Pharmacy, GP Practice or Minor Injury Units.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is asking people to plan ahead and stock up on prescription medicines, to look after themselves and to only call 111 or 999 when there is a genuine need to do so.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “During any strike action, emergency services will still be available, and we are working with our trade union partners, staff and the wider health system to make sure that we can continue to deliver essential services.

“Inevitably, healthcare services will be disrupted, and we are asking everyone to use our services sensibly at this difficult time.

“On days where there is strike action, patients should call 999 only for very serious or life-threatening emergencies where there is a risk to life and an ambulance is only the appropriate choice.”

The Welsh Ambulance service are set to go on strike again on January 23rd.