A much-loved doctor who was the longest serving doctor in Gwent tragically died a week after retiring.

Dr Mehboob Ali’s family described their family member as a ‘mild mannered, gentle person who would always go that extra mile for everybody.’

In some cases, Dr Ali who was born in Pakistan had treated five generations of the same family having worked as a GP at Pengham Health Centre Fleur-de-lis near Blackwood for 48 years.

Dr Ali on his last day in his consultation room (Image: Naser Ali)

Tragically Dr Ali died a week after his retirement aged 78 on Monday 5 December after contracting covid.

Dr Ali’s son Naser Ali said: “He served over 50 years for the NHS, he was very well known in the community and extremely well liked.

“He had treated five generations of the same family which is a very rare thing.

“He was the kind of doctor who was dedicated, committed and had a passion towards what he was doing.

Dr Ali's last day at Pengam Health Centre (Image: Naser Ali)

“He would go the extra mile, he would do that for everybody and was a mild mannered, unassuming, gentle person and immediately you would endear to him.

“He was very resilient and coupled with his kindness he was tailor made for this job.”

Inspired by his father Naseer has followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a doctor as well.

Dr Ali retired on November 28 and was meant to have a retirement party the following day, however he was not feeling well and unfortunately tested positive for covid.

On the evening of Sunday, December 4, Dr Ali was taken into hospital and died the next morning.

Upon his retirement Dr Ali received a letter from Aneurin Bevan Health Board which thanked the long serving general practitioner for his service.

Letter from Aneurin Bevan Health Board (Image: Naser Ali)

Naser said: “His loss has been felt immensely, he received a letter from Aneurin Bevan Health Board, they thanked him for his efforts after he retired and said he was the longest serving GP in the area and historically.

“He treated his patients with immense care and respect.

“His patients have visited us following his passing which is a testament to who he was.

“He used to tell me that he derived immense satisfaction from making diagnosis and taking patients of diagnosis, investigation, management and being cured.

“There was a lot of patients who would write to him that he saved theirs or a family members life thanks to an early diagnosis.

“He was the head of our family, a role model and a great man but more importantly he was our friend.”

Dr Ali also served in the Pakistani army as a doctor before arriving in Britain in the 1970s.

Dr Ali as a doctor in the Pakistani army (Image: Naser Ali)

Naser said: “He did many charitable things – he would see patients who couldn’t afford to buy their children shoes and he would quietly give them some money for it.

“He was very charitable towards his extended family in Pakistan and to our family and he wouldn’t want any recognition for it.

“He encouraged us to help with charitable endeavours especially because he came from a poor background.

“We have set up a gofundme page in his name, this is to help provide water for the poor which is extremely important part of our faith.”

Dr Ali in good health at a recent wedding (Image: Naser Ali)

The gofundme page aims to raise funds for a water well and to provide medical equipment for hospitals in South Africa and educating underprivileged children in Pakistan.

You can visit the gofundme page here.