Paramount has revealed a sneak peek preview of the long-anticipated Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies series ahead of its release later this year.

The streaming series takes place four years before the events of the iconic film and follows a group of "fed-up outcasts" daring to have fun on their own terms.

The original film, starring John Travolta as Danny Zuko and the late Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson came out in 1978 and was a surprise success.

What is the cast for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?

South Wales Argus: Canva - Trailer released for Grease spin off by ParamountCanva - Trailer released for Grease spin off by Paramount (Image: Canva)

The new Grease spin-off will see:

  • Marissa Davila as Jane
  • Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia
  • Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia
  • Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy
  • Shanel Bailey as Hazel
  • Madison Thompson as Susan
  • Johnathan Nieves as Richie
  • Jason Schmidt as Buddy
  • Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally
  • Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee

The show is written, directed, and produced exclusively by Annabel Oakes who has worked on other shows like Atypical and Transparent.

When is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies coming out in the UK?

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is hitting UK screens on Friday, April 7, a day after its premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.

The announcement was made during the series' Television Critics Association presentation which gave the first sneak peek of the show.

How to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in the UK

The new series set in the world of Grease can be watched on Paramount's streaming platform Paramount+.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer

Here is the trailer for the long-anticipated series:

