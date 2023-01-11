Paramount has revealed a sneak peek preview of the long-anticipated Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies series ahead of its release later this year.
The streaming series takes place four years before the events of the iconic film and follows a group of "fed-up outcasts" daring to have fun on their own terms.
The original film, starring John Travolta as Danny Zuko and the late Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson came out in 1978 and was a surprise success.
What is the cast for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?
The new Grease spin-off will see:
- Marissa Davila as Jane
- Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia
- Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia
- Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy
- Shanel Bailey as Hazel
- Madison Thompson as Susan
- Johnathan Nieves as Richie
- Jason Schmidt as Buddy
- Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally
- Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee
The show is written, directed, and produced exclusively by Annabel Oakes who has worked on other shows like Atypical and Transparent.
When is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies coming out in the UK?
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is hitting UK screens on Friday, April 7, a day after its premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.
The announcement was made during the series' Television Critics Association presentation which gave the first sneak peek of the show.
How to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in the UK
The new series set in the world of Grease can be watched on Paramount's streaming platform Paramount+.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer
Here is the trailer for the long-anticipated series:
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be released to UK audiences on Friday, April 7.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here