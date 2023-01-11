Paramount has revealed a sneak peek preview of the long-anticipated Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies series ahead of its release later this year.

The streaming series takes place four years before the events of the iconic film and follows a group of "fed-up outcasts" daring to have fun on their own terms.

The original film, starring John Travolta as Danny Zuko and the late Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson came out in 1978 and was a surprise success.

What is the cast for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?





Canva - Trailer released for Grease spin off by Paramount (Image: Canva)

The new Grease spin-off will see:

Marissa Davila as Jane

Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia

Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy

Shanel Bailey as Hazel

Madison Thompson as Susan

Johnathan Nieves as Richie

Jason Schmidt as Buddy

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally

Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee

The show is written, directed, and produced exclusively by Annabel Oakes who has worked on other shows like Atypical and Transparent.

When is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies coming out in the UK?





Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is hitting UK screens on Friday, April 7, a day after its premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.

The announcement was made during the series' Television Critics Association presentation which gave the first sneak peek of the show.

How to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in the UK

The new series set in the world of Grease can be watched on Paramount's streaming platform Paramount+.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer

Here is the trailer for the long-anticipated series:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be released to UK audiences on Friday, April 7.