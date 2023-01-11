A MAN was warned he faces a long prison sentence after he admitted abusing two schoolgirls.

Benjamin Rodgers, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child in Caerphilly county.

Judge Paul Hobson asked prosecutor Janet McDonald: “It’s your case he exploited them?”

She replied: “Yes.”

The victims are 14 and 15 and the offences took place in April 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Rodgers, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, will be sentenced Monday, January 30 and was remanded in custody.

The defendant was represented by James Hartson.