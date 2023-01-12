A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ARRON LITTLE, 31, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Avondale Road on August 14, 2022.

He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

RICHARD MORRIS, 53, of Hood Road, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of a razor blade in public at Morrisons on Orb Drive and possession of cocaine and diazepam on November 4, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

SIMON REYNOLDS, 34, of Afon Terrace, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was jailed for 32 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted burglary in Oakfield and the theft of meat worth £108 from Aldi on Woodside Road on January 2.

He was ordered to pay £220 compensation.

LEE RYAN, 38, of Copper Beech Drive, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted affray and sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on December 2, 2022.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £120 and ordered pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DEAN WHATLEY, 37, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Bassaleg Road on December 20, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

THOMAS SHONE, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted threatening criminal damage on July 11, 2022.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, was fined £100 and ordered pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DAVID WAYNE NATHAN PRICE, 34, of The Twinings, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FLORIN BUCUR, 50, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lower Dock Street on August 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT ANTHONY GRIFFITHS, 45, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Overdene on September 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL DAVIES, 39, of Heron Drive, Penallta, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Nantgarw Road on August 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAIN FARAMARZI, 30, of Fields Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Mark’s Crescent on October 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.