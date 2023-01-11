A FIRE which broke out in Risca is believed to have been started deliberately.

Risca residents reported hearing ‘loud bangs’ and ‘explosions’ after a car fire on Tuesday morning.

A 15-year-old boy from the Risca area was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released and enquires into the fire are ongoing.

A spokesperson Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a car fire in Fernlea, Risca, at around 12.20am on Tuesday, January 10.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

“A 15-year-old boy from the Risca area was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released as our investigation continues.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300007760.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.”

Firefighters were called to a car fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning in New Park Road, Risca.

One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said: “There were a few loud bangs, we thought they were explosions, but we weren’t too sure.

“There were fire, police and police helicopters.”

Risca firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 12.48am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, we received reports of a one vehicle fire in New Park Road, Risca."