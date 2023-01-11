RISHI Sunak has revealed he will make his first broadcast to the nation as prime minister today.

In a video posted to Twitter, he can be heard saying: “I guarantee that your priorities will be my priorities.

“I will only promise what I can deliver and I will deliver what I promise.”

How to watch Rishi Sunak’s broadcast to the nation

The broadcast will be available to watch on Wednesday, January 11.

Both ITV1 and BBC One will be showing it but at slightly different times – those tuning in to ITV1 can begin watching at 6.25pm and it will be available to watch at 6.55pm on BBC One.

Public reacts to announcement of Rishi Sunak’s broadcast

The post caused a stir on social media and Twitter users shared their thoughts on the announcement with one saying: “I can’t cringe any harder. It’s hard cringe.”

Another said: “Since when in the UK have we had national broadcasts by our PM?”

Others replied to the Prime Minister’s post asking for a General Election.

One tweeted: “You have no idea what it’s like to be terrified that you’re not going to get a pay rise that’s keeping pace with the soaring cost of living, being priced out of your home town due to rising rents, and skipping meals to save money. Do the right thing call an election”

Another said: “Unless you’re calling a general election it’s a strong pass from me”

A third said: “Unless it's that you're resigning or calling an election, I'm not interested in what you have to say.”

The news of the broadcast comes as the Prime Minister flew to Leeds where he spent Monday morning speaking with staff and patients at the Rutland Lodge Medical Practice in Chapel Allerton.

Downing Street defended Sunak’s decision to fly to the city, arguing it was the “most effective use of his time.”