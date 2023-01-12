A MAN suffering from delusions that he was being followed and his life was in danger was arrested after arming himself with a machete for “protection”.

A terrified resident called 999 after he spotted Christopher Hale, 38, with the fearsome knife as well as an iron bar on Newport's Darwin Drive.

When police arrived he had already tossed both aside, prosecutor Tabitha Walker said.

Officers found two other weapons in his nearby car, a makeshift “adapted tool with a handle” and a corkscrew.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant has “significant mental health needs”.

Hale, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The offences were committed on November 24, 2021.

The defendant has 15 previous convictions for 33 offences including possession of an offensive weapon but dating back to 2003.

Hilary Roberts, representing Hale, said his client had been suffering with “mental health needs”.

His barrister added: “He’s perfectly stable now and very regretful.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Hale: “This was very odd behaviour and the resident who called the police was caused some alarm and anxiety.

“You were to tell the police in your interview and you were also to tell the psychiatrist Dr Owen Davies, whose report I have now read, that for some considerable time you were harbouring delusions of being followed by unknown people and you thought that your life was in danger.

“You readily admitted to the police that you had these weapons in order to defend yourself if necessary but you could not specify, because there were no such people in reality, who these people were or what they were likely to do.”

The judge added: “You do have significant mental health needs and those needs are long-standing.”

The defendant was sentenced to a two-year community order.

Hale must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend up to 20 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme.

He was ordered to pay £420 towards prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.