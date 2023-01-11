A COMMUNITY garden and a church are to benefit from cash grants distributed by Monmouthshire County Council.

The Goytre Community Garden, in the village south of Abergavenny, has been awarded £750 from the Welsh Church Fund.

The group, which has been in operation for seven years and charges members a small fee to rent mini plots, had asked for £1,000 towards the £1,275 cost of extending and developing its greenhouse which is used to grow vegetables for its members and the wider community.

Christ Church in Govilon, near Abergavenny, was awarded £2,000 for roof repairs, it had asked for £2,700 towards the repairs to the chancel roof where a supporting ridge has collapsed and brought down plaster.

The church is facing a bill of £13,176 to complete the repairs.

The fund was set up following the disestablishment of the Church in Wales, in 1920. Its proceeds and assets were distributed among the former county councils with unitary authorities now responsible for their distribution.

There is £16,170 remaining in the current financial year’s funding pot to be allocated in Monmouthshire.