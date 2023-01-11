LOVE Island contestant Lana Jenkins has admitted in an interview that she avoided watching her ex-boyfriend Owen Warner on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here last year.

The 25-year-old from Luton is one of 10 contestants set to enter the South African villa for the winter version of the ITV2 reality show.

When asked about her relationship with the Hollyoaks star, she said: “We had a lovely relationship. We had a bit of a lockdown relationship, so we spent a lot of time together.

“And then when we ended, we ended amicably, so I have nothing bad to say in terms of our relationship and the time that we spent together.

The Final Three have fled the nest 🥹❤️ Here's their 'First Things First' as they leave jungle life behind! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wPTEvBQCXU — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2022

“I watched the (I’m A Celebrity) final and that was it because, obviously he got to the final, so that was amazing, and I thought I’d watch it out of support.

“But I just thought it’s a bit weird to watch your ex for an hour on telly every evening, so I didn’t bother.

“But I did send him a message when he got out and was like, ‘Well done. That’s amazing that you came runner up’. So it was nice.”

Owen Warner came second in I'm A Celeb, losing out to former English football payer Jill Scott.

Lana, who says she was an extra in the popular comedy show Benidorm when she was six, also revealed that her work as a make-up artist to the stars leads to her meeting a lot of famous faces.

One such celebrity included Michelle Keegan, who Lana described as "an absolute dream to work with."

Adding: “She is gorgeous. She’s like a real-life Disney princess. She’s such an amazing person inside and out.”

Our Islanders' face cards never decline 😘 Meet them all on our YouTube channel right now: https://t.co/k8kNlec1oP #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uOvNTPbsgW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 9, 2023

Meet the Winter Love Island 2023 cast

With Love Island set to begin its winter series later this month, here is the full cast confirmed by ITV:

Anna-May Robey

Haris Namani

Kai Fagan

Lana Jenkins

Olivia Hawkins

Ron Hall

Shaq Muhammad

Tanya Manhenga

Tanyel Revan

Will Young

This year's winter edition will have a number of unique contestants, ensuring this series is even more exciting.

Love Island will air on January 16 on ITV2 and ITVX.