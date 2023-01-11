A WOMAN was remanded in custody after being charged with causing a serious assault.

Ellise Robertson, 27, of Jeddo Street, Bassaleg, Newport, is accused of grievous bodily harm with intent in the city on April 15 last year.

The defendant appeared before Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Eastwood Park Prison.

Robertson did not enter a plea but a provisional trial date of July 4 was set.

She was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.