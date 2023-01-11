PRIME minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a “hero of mine” as MPs paid tribute to the Wales footballer following his retirement.

Bale called time on his playing career after captaining Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first appearance in the tournament since 1958.

The Cardiff-born forward’s glittering career began at Southampton, the team supported by Mr Sunak.

Bale shot to prominence at Tottenham Hotspur before winning the Champions League five times at Real Madrid.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “I’m sure the whole House will wish to join me in wishing all the best to Gareth Bale, the former captain of the Wales men’s soccer team, who has been a national inspiration and took Wales to the football World Cup.”

Mr Sunak, in his reply, said: “Let me join with the honourable lady, as a Southampton fan, Gareth Bale also a hero of mine as well and I wish him well.”

The warm words over Bale came as the pair clashed over NHS services in Wales.