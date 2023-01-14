THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Monmouthshire this month have been revealed.

GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.

Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.

How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.

Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.

There are 21 mobile speeds cameras in place across Monmouthshire according to GoSafe’s map.

Locations of mobile cameras in Monmouthshire (Image: GoSafe)

Locations of mobile cameras in Monmouthshire. Picture: GoSafe

List of mobile cameras in Monmouthshire: