THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Monmouthshire this month have been revealed.
GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
There are 21 mobile speeds cameras in place across Monmouthshire according to GoSafe’s map.
Locations of mobile cameras in Monmouthshire. Picture: GoSafe
List of mobile cameras in Monmouthshire:
- B4245 - Magor;
- M4 - Westbound to Toll Plaza;
- C136 - Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane;
- B4245 - Caldicot Bypass;
- A48 - Caerwent;
- A466 - St Lawrence Road;
- Llangybi;
- Devauden Road/St Arvans;
- A466 - St Arvans to Livox Bends;
- A466 - Llandogo;
- B4293 - Llanishen;
- Chepstow Road/Llansoy;
- Monmouth Road/Usk;
- B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road;
- A472 - Little Mill;
- A466 - Redbrook Road;
- A466 - Hereford Road;
- B4269 - Llanellen;
- A40 - Monmouth Road;
- A40 - Brecon Road/Nevill Hall;
- A4077 - Crickhowell Road/Gilwern;
- A465 - Pandy Village/Offa’s Tavern to Rhos Gwyn.
