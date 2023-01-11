A FOOTPATH near Newport has collapsed into the adjacent River Ebbw as heavy rain batters the area.

The path, which runs alongside the river through Jubilee Park in Rogerstone, has disappeared into the river after seemingly having been worn away by the water.

Newport City Council has announced that the path is closed "until further notice" and represents a "risk to life".

"The footpath between Jubilee Park and Rogerstone Welfare has collapsed into the River Ebbw," they said.

"The path is closed until further notice and must not be used under any circumstances."

Barriers and closure signs are in place at both ends of the path.

"The conditions along the path are dangerous and represent a risk to life," the council said.

"We urge residents to use alternative routes."