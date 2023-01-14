ITV viewers are about to be transported to paradise as we return to the Love Island villa but what items are banned from the show?

The popular dating programme is back for the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa after the series was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

A new group of singles will be heading to the sun to brighten up the wintry nights back here in the UK from Monday, January 16.

The broadcaster has already given us a sneak peek into the new villa and has confirmed the first ten islanders of the new series.

New host Maya Jama will replace presenter Laura Whitmore and encourage the islanders to "grab love by the horns" and couple up for a winter of love.

As the new contestants graft by the pool and couple up around the firepit, here are the items they have to leave at home courtesy of Vera Clinic's research.

What items are banned from the Love Island villa?





1. Mobile phones - The islanders' personal mobiles are banned from the villa and are instead replaced by a show phone which they can use to snap pics, text each other and cry out the iconic ‘I’ve got a text!’ catchphrase.

2. WiFi - As we know, the contestants are entirely cut off from the outside world while they are in the villa and this goes for the WiFi too.

Season 5 star Amy Hart revealed after her exit that the phones they were given are “jail-broken” as everything but the camera and texting messaging are strictly off limits.

3. Beauty products - Every year, Love Island couples up with various retailers with partnerships with leading health, beauty, clothing brands and more so there's no need to worry about their liquids on the plane over!

The lucky islanders will be catered for with a fully stocked dressing room with an extensive beauty product range including suncream, skincare items as well as male grooming products.

4. Books, magazines or newspapers - On top of mobile phones and WiFi, the islanders can't access any newspapers, magazines or books so all of their free time can be spent grafting!

5. Fake tan - Former islander and 2021 runner-up Clue Burrows revealed that fake tan was banned in the villa in a TikTok video.

Since the bedroom is a big part of the show, producers did not want the white bed sheets to get destroyed by unsightly fake tan stains.

6. Branded clothes - Similar to the beauty products, Love Island has a sponsorship deal with the pre-loved clothing brand eBay which means the islanders can't wear any of their own clothes if they contain identifiable brands, logos, or slogans.

2022 marked the first year that the dating show partnered with eBay to promote wearing more sustainable, preloved clothing rather than its previous fast fashion sponsor I Saw It First.

Last season's 4th place contestant, Tasha Ghouri, is now eBay's first preloved ambassador.

7. The time - There are no clocks or watches inside the Love Island villa and therefore no concept of time.

The clocks on the oven and the hot tub are reportedly covered up and the producers tell the contestants when to wake and sleep when they are in the villa.

8. Excessive food and drink - The islander's food and drink allowance is controlled by the producers.

Their alcohol limit is restricted to two glasses of wine or two glasses of beer during a party evening.

Meanwhile, the producers take shopping list requests from the contestants but past contestants are also reportedly treated to takeaways on some occasions.

We’re ready to crack on!



The new series comes amid new rules designed to ensure islanders are fully supported throughout the show.

Extended measures have been introduced to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media which have seen past islanders become the target of online attacks, hate and even death threats.

The show's participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Love Island returns on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.