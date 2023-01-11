Parts of South Wales are forecasted to see snow next week as the weather is set to get colder over the next few days.

The BBC’s 14 day weather outlook currently anticipates that heavy snow and sleet will fall between Sunday 15 January and Wednesday 18 January.

Ebbw Vale is expected to see heavy snow showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Sleet showers are forecasted for Cwmbran, Caerphilly. Pontypool and Newport on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather is also going to turn cooler as temperatures are set to drop dramatically at the start of next week.

Miniumum temperatures could fall to below -2°C.

The BBC’s weather outlook said: “Staying windy.

“Sunday is expected to start very windy with showery rain, but it may turn drier and brighter later.

“Colder.”

This comes after a yellow weather warning was issued for large parts of Wales.

The current yellow weather warning (Image: Met Office)

The current yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 9pm today until 5pm tomorrow.