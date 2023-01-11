PLANS to change a four-bedroom house to a children’s care home have been approved, despite objections from a local councillor.

Alway councillor Debbie Harvey said she had concerns that existing issues in the area, such as drug dealing, would negatively impact the children in the home at 59 Balmoral Road.

At the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, January 11, Cllr Harvey said: “Are the people already committing crimes going to traffic these kids?”

She added: “I’m concerned people from this potential home are going to end up going down the wrong path because of what’s going on there.”

Gwent Police did not comment on the application.

Cllr Harvey had requested the application be determined by Newport City Council’s planning committee due to concerns from local residents.

Eight neighbours objected to the application, citing concerns of existing anti-social behaviour issues, parking, and a possible disturbance to the area.

Jane Sibanda, who will be responsible for the children’s care home, said the property aims to be a “family home” for three looked after children, who will be aged between nine and 18-years-old.

Ms Sibanda said: “It’s homes like this that reduce anti-social behaviour.”

She added that there is a shortage of children’s care homes in Newport and this property would ensure that they could stay in the city.

There will be two members of staff at the home during the day, one at night, while the manager will “often” be there Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm.

No external or internal alterations are proposed, but the fourth bedroom is expected to be used as a study and sleeping area for the member of staff on a night shift.