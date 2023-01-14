YOU could make Tuesday’s day by giving her a new home.

The tabby cat was dumped outside RSPCA Newport Animal Centre in November - left in a flimsy cardboard box by the gate - with no note or explanation.

Centre manager Nikki Tutton said: “She is a young adult cat - and actually managed to escape the box and was hanging around the car park.

“It was a cold morning so she was very pleased to be picked up and brought into the warm. We named her Tuesday as she was found on Tuesday.”

Staff at the centre say Tuesday is very loving and has a heart of gold.

She would prefer to be the only cat in a home, she loves company so would like an owner to be around for a good part of the day and would like to be in a home without a dog.

Ms Tutton said: “Tuesday loves to play and explore and is often found throwing her toys around in glee.

"She is super social and has a lot of love to give and would choose a cuddle on your lap over any toy any day of the week.”

“She has an exceptionally sweet temperament and may be suited to living with a family with children as she loves to play and craves attention.”

The centre based at Hartridge Road is currently working at full capacity with prioritising animals that come in through the inspectorate.

“Sadly, animals are on occasion abandoned outside our gates - it is just heartbreaking," Ms Tutton said.

“We are also getting calls from people - sometimes on a daily basis - asking for us to take on their pets, but unfortunately this is something that we are unable to do.

“We explain that we have no space and the animals that come into our care are those from the inspectorate. We refer them to other local charities and rescue centres, but sometimes we still do get abandonments at the centre.

“We appreciate that the cost of living crisis is really taking hold and is causing pet owners to struggle - but just dumping them is not the answer and help is available.”

If you are interested in rehoming Tuesday, please visit her Find A Pet page and fill out an application form to send to the centre.

There are also scores of other rescued animals at the centre that are looking for loving homes.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Our rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

"Please don’t let animals pay the price of the cost-of-living crisis. To join the Winter Rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit our website."