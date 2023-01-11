THE families of two women who died in a river have paid tribute to the loving couple whose “endless laughter will be forever remembered by all who had the honour to know them”.

Rachael and Helen Patching, aged 33 and 52 respectively, from the Kent area, were visiting Wales on holiday.

The alarm was raised in the area at around 11.45am on Wednesday, January 4, after reports that there were two people in the water in the Ystradfellte Falls area.

After a widespread search by the local emergency services, their bodies were recovered from the river in the days that followed.

Their families issued a joint statement paying tribute to the couple: “We are devastated to have suffered such an immeasurable loss following the news of Rachael and Helen’s passing at just 33 and 52.

“They were such a devoted, selfless, and loving couple having had an immensely positive impact on all those they met.

Helen and Rachael Patching tragically lost their lives after an accident near Ystradfellte Falls

“Their love for animals and dedication to caring for them so lovingly over the years made them a truly admirable credit to themselves and society.

“Their endless laughter will be forever remembered by all who had the honour to know them.

“There are no words that can express enough how highly they were both thought of by family members, friends, and colleagues."

The families also thanked the emergency services and volunteers who tried to come to their aid.

“We would like to thank all those who have provided such generous support and guidance, including the unwavering commitment of the Brecon Beacons Mountain Rescue volunteers, the police, National Police Air Support, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, National Resource Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service and Powys County Council for helping so selflessly at such a difficult time," the statement added.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”