NEWPORT has a variety of food venues which offer flavours from all over the world.

We recently asked our readers, via Facebook, to recommend their favourite Chinese takeaway in Newport. The Red Hot Goodies, on Cardiff Road, came out on top. Read the full story.

Obviously the "best" of anything is subjective and - although many suggested The Red Hot Goodies on our Facebook post - there is a mixed bag of opinions on TripAdvisor. While some praise the food quality, others were disappointed about the quality or the long wait for delivery.

At the time of this article's publication the venue has a three rating from Food Standards Agency.

It sounded like it could be hit or miss, but I decided to try the popular eatery for myself; I ordered for myself and a friend via The Red Hot Goodies website at around 6pm on a Friday evening.

I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly the food arrived; the website stated 30-45 minutes for collection or 75-90 minutes for delivery (which cost an additional £1.80) but my food arrived within 33 minutes.

What I ordered:

Salt and chilli box - £15 (or £9.50 for half sized one)

Wanting to try a variety of the food I ordered a salt and chilli box which included:

Four chicken wings;

Four king prawns;

Four chicken balls;

Crispy chicken;

Spare ribs;

Chips;

Sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken chow mein - £5.60

What's Chinese without some noodles or rice?

12 finger size vegetarian pancake rolls - £2.90

The order, which came to £25.30 (including delivery charge), arrived with complimentary prawn crackers and poppadoms.

What I thought:

The food looked appetitising and it wasn't bad, but it wasn't particularly spectacular.

But maybe it was just an off day - my friend, who has eaten from there numerous times, had previously sung the praises of the business.

The salt and chilli was flavoursome and the box was absolutely packed with food, although I would liked the chips cooked a little longer. The sweet and sour sauce, while gloopy, still tasted delicious.

The chow mein was decent, and the pancake rolls were a delicious appetiser.

So is Red Hot Goodies really the best Chinese in Newport? For me the jury is still out, but if this is what our readers picked as Newport's best then who am I to disagree?