A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ETHAN JENKINS, 20, of Walford Davies Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Alma Street on December 18, 2022.

He was fined £325 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DYLAN EDGE, 18, of Pembroke Close, Undy, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 18, 2022.

He was fined £560 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £224 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Shoplifter pulled out Morrisons manager’s front teeth in shocking attack

SHUBBASH HUSSAIN, 47, of Wallis Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queensway on September 11, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SHEKAR KADIR MOHAMMED, 33, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to the rear cage of a Gwent Police van and was found guilty following a trial of using both racially and religiously aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on January 3, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £620 costs, £45.32 compensation and a £95 surcharge.

DANIEL DAVIDSON, 30, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was fined £160 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly, public disorder and causing criminal damage to the rear cage of a Gwent Police van on William Street on December 17, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £64 surcharge and £50 compensation.

LEROY WILCOX, 51, of Beynon Street, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on December 16, 2022.

He was fined £692 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £277 surcharge.

DANIEL DAVIES, 28, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN KNIGHT, 56, of Hafod Y Mynydd, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT WAREHAM, 35, of Rees Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was fined £80 after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on May 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.