A DRIVER received minor injuries after a crash early last Sunday in Caerphilly.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the A469 at Twyn-Shon-Ifan, near Ystrad Mynach, at 9.45am on Sunday, January 8.

One lane of the road, heading northbound, was closed for several hours.

Gwent Police have since confirmed the crash involved one car, and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A469, near Llanbradach at around 9.45am on Sunday, January 8,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved one car and the driver received minor injuries.”