AN ex-soldier grabbed his estranged sister by the throat after finding out their father was terminally ill with cancer.

Andrew Otton, 42, pounced on her and assaulted her at their mother's home after she told him to get out, Newport Crown Court was told.

“I am ashamed to call him my brother,” his sister said in a victim impact statement.

Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said: "The defendant lunged at her, grabbing her around the throat causing her to fall back onto the kitchen table.

“She said it was only a matter of seconds but it felt like a long time, holding her down by the throat saying, 'Who the f*** do you think you are?'

"The victim said she was gasping for air and swinging her arms and struggling.

“She couldn't get him off and he squeezed that hard she couldn't breathe and couldn't call her mother to help."

Otton pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offence occurred on February 22, 2022.

The defendant has no relevant previous convictions.

Stuart John, who was representing father-of-four Otton, said his lorry driver client had led “a law abiding life” apart from the driving offences on his record.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told the defendant: "This is, in many respects, a sad case for all concerned after learning about some very unhappy news about your father – the day before he had received a terminal diagnosis I am told.

“This was the last thing your sister and mother needed right then, you going round there uninvited and assaulting your sister.

“You grabbed your sister around her throat and held her down by the throat causing her some difficult breathing and rendering her unable to call for assistance.”

Otton, of Gorse Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 16-month community order.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 prosecution costs, £500 in compensation and a victim surcharge.

The defendant was also made the subject of a restraining order for two years.