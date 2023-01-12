A MAIN road in Chepstow has been closed to all traffic after a sinkhole opened up.

Welsh Street, which links the town centre to the north of the town, has been closed and the hole cordoned off.

Residents reported the hole to be around a metre across and "quite deep".

It it located near the junction with St Kingsmark Avenue and the Dell park.

Bus services have been affected, including those to Chepstow Comprehensive School, with Newport Bus issuing an apology to customers.

"This closure will affect the school service to Chepstow School from the bus station," they said.

"Delays are expected and may have a knock on affect to other services in the area.

"This will affect reliability greatly in and around services in Chepstow at school times.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We had a call at about 5pm on Wednesday, January 11, reporting there was a sinkhole on Welsh Street, Chepstow and the council were contacted and attended to deal with it.

"We assisted them in the road closure and traffic management."