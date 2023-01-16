NEW figures have revealed that Gwent is the third safest area in the UK for pets.

Home security company ADT compiled data from police forces across the UK over a five-year period to see where the most – and fewest – pets are stolen, and which animals are most at risk.

According to this data, Gwent Police has not recorded a single dog theft over the last five years. Gwent was rated the third safest area for pets with 13.9 pet thefts per 100,000 people.

This is topped by West Midlands with 10.4 pet thefts per 100,000 people, while Surrey is rated the safest place for pets in the UK, with 6.8 pet thefts per 100,000 people.

Comparatively, this research suggests that Devon and Cornwall are the UK’s biggest pet theft hotspots, with 409.5 pet thefts per 100,000 people.

The data also reveals that – across the UK - dog thefts have made up almost a quarter of pet thefts – 23 per cent – since 2017. Staffordshire bull terries are the most commonly stolen breed, followed by chihuahuas and French bulldogs.

According to this data, birds are the second most commonly stolen pet, followed by cats. The data also suggests that cat thefts are on the rise – they have averaged around an 18 per cent increase year on year since 2017.

Meanwhile, snakes are the least commonly stolen pets in the UK with only 21 stolen per 100,000 people.

You can read the full ADT report here.

Tips to keep your dog safe: