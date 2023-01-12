THE UK’s youngest ever lottery millionaire has said she wishes she never won.

Jane Park won £1 million on the EuroMillions lottery in 2013 when she was 17.

However, nine years later she is set to appear on an episode of Dr Phil in the US called The Curse of the Lottery.

In a trailer for the CBS show, Jane talks to Dr Phil of the tough times she had after becoming a millionaire, including “stalkers and death threats”.

She goes on to say: “I wish I’d never won it, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Sharing the trailer for the show on her Instagram, Jane added: “Tomorrow CBS 4pm America, 9pm UK.

“I know CBS is on fire sticks so that's probably your best bet to watch it, if not the episode will eventually be on YouTube. Aaah could scream.”

It is not the first time Jane has spoken about “hating” her new life after her big win.

In a previous interview with LADbible, Jane said: “"I remember just thinking 'I'm so young' and 'Why would anyone put someone this young through these emotions'.

"I remember my nana saying: 'It's like giving a kid a gun in their hand and not telling them what to do with it'."

"I understand how easily your life could just spiral out of control. I could feel it happening.

“When the story came out that I was going to sue I literally had the worst amount of abuse online.

"People were saying like 'Die', I had acid attack threats, it was literally hectic.

"People were hating on me and I was just this young girl who just wanted to be heard.

"I thought it was going to be amazing, I was going to be this massive celebrity, constantly being on red carpets and stuff.

"I was literally sitting in a three-bedroom house alone, crying myself to sleep."