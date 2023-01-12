A MAN is wanted by police in connection with reports of an assault outside a Pontypool pub.

Gwent Police have launched an investigation in to the alleged incident at the Iron Duke in Osborne Road.

The incident is said to have taken place outside the pub between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, December 23.

Officers are now looking to speak to the man pictured below in connection with the investigation.

Gwent Police want to speak with this man after reports of an assault outside a Pontypool pub. (Image: Gwent Police)

“We're investigating a report of assault outside the Iron Duke pub, Pontypool, on Friday, December 23 following an altercation with an unknown man between midnight and 12.30am,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers would like to speak to this man, who may be able to help their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should call 101, or message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference: 2200427635.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.