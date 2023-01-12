‘An accident waiting to happen’ is how Haverfordwest residents are describing the blocked drain dilemma that is currently affecting several areas of the town centre.

Hardest hit is the temporary bus station on Bridgend Square car park which is being totally submerged in water on a daily basis as a result of the recent heavy rainfall.

“The station is absolute bedlam at the moment as a result of the floods, and when the kids get off the school buses to meet their parents at around 4pm, our concern is that there's an accident waiting to happen,” commented one concerned parent.

“I know there’s been a lot of rainfall recently, but surely something can be done to alleviate the situation? To have this occurring in the centre of the town and at the main bus station is unacceptable.”

The temporary bus station (Image: Western Telegraph)

Other areas of Haverfordwest which are being affected by the blocked drains include the drain adjacent to the Subway takeaway, another behind the Dragon and Pearl Chinese restaurant, the drain near The Friars pub in Bridge Street and another at Princess Royal Way.

A close-to-overflowing drain in Bridge Street (Image: Western Telegraph)

“The blocked drain outside The Friars was reported to the council about a week ago, but nothing appears to have been done and the problem is still the same,” commented one of the Bridge Street retailers.

“And the drain behind the Dragon and Pearl seems to be blocked with leaves and broken branches. Surely these are problems that could be remedied fairly quickly and yet the situation is dragging on and on.”

And this is being echoed by the residents of Princess Royal Way.

“We always have a street pool here in Princess Royal Way because the drain is always blocked. What’s the answer? Should we invest in a canoe?”

Meanwhile Haverfordwest County Councillor Thomas Baden Tudor, who represents the Castle Ward, has submitted photographic evidence to Pembrokeshire County Council in a bid to resolve the blockages.

“Each of the blocked drains that have been highlighted have been reported to the county council and I’m hopeful that the problem will be sorted over the next few days,” he said.