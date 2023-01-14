A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LLOYD GORE, 25, of Seabreeze Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ringland Way on December 17, 2022.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

CHARLIE ROOKER, 18, of Castle Gardens, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in their blood on Chepstow Road on August 14, 2022.

They were fined £311 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £124 surcharge.

MIKHAIL BLAKE, 29, of Orchard Lane, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Davids Road on December 18, 2022.

He was fined £646 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £258 surcharge.

ARRON GALLIVAN, 26, of Treborth Road, Trowbridge, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Spytty Road, Newport, on September 19, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

LEVI COOPER, 22, of Oak Place, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Walter Street, Abertysswg, on May 19, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY CLIFFORD, 55, of Libeneth Road, Newport, was banned for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DECLAN FLANAGAN, 31, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARSE JORG, 41, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on July 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.