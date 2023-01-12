AREAS of South Wales are under water following periods of heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering much of Wales, which runs through until this afternoon.

Parts of Crickhowell are among the flooded areas, with river levels rising and many roads underwater.

Natural Resources Wales said the water level in the River Usk was recorded at 3.5 metres and rising at 6am this morning.

NRW has issued a flood warning for the River Usk between Brecon to Glangrwyne and a flood alert for the River Usk in Powys - both of which include the section of the river at Crickhowell.

Here are a selection of photos from Peter Rhys Williams of the impact of flooding this morning.