TWO Newport criminals are facing years behind bars for carrying out an aggravated burglary with knives and false imprisonment.

Wayne Wren, 42, of Sorrel Drive, and Michael Anthony, 45, of no fixed abode, admitted the offences.

Jewellery, car keys and bank cards were stolen during the raid, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Wren and Anthony also pleaded guilty to the theft of a Volvo V70 car and fraud.

The offences were committed at a cottage in the Llanwern area of Newport on October 29 last year.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendants: “You have pleaded guilty to really serious offences and you know that a lengthy sentence will follow.”

The case was adjourned so that pre-sentence reports could be prepared to look at how long they should be jailed for and to assess them for “dangerousness”.

They were remanded in custody with sentence due to take place on February 9.