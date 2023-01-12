A MAN was warned he could be going to prison over a serious assault charge.
Andrew Lester, 39, from Abertillery, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the town last summer.
He also admitted assault by beating and criminal damage.
All three offences were committed on June 23, 2022.
The GBH victim suffered a dislocated shoulder, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Lester was told by Judge Shomon Khan: “Prepare for the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence.”
The defendant, of Tillery Street, was granted conditional bail and the case adjourned to February 17.
