WORK to repair what has now been confirmed as a sinkhole on a main road near Chepstow town centre could take two weeks, the council have warned.

The sinkhole is located near the junction with St Kingsmark Avenue and the Dell park.

Welsh Street, which links the town centre to the north of the town, was closed and the hole cordoned off after the hole emerged.

Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that the closure is due to a sinkhole and have set up temporary traffic signals along Welsh Street while repair work is carried out. While the road has re-opened, traffic is being controlled by the temporary lights.

"It is anticipated the lights will be in place until (and including) Friday, January 27," they said in an operations statement.

Bus services have been affected, including those to Chepstow Comprehensive School, with Newport Bus issuing an apology to customers.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We had a call at about 5pm on Wednesday, January 11, reporting there was a sinkhole on Welsh Street, Chepstow and the council were contacted and attended to deal with it.

"We assisted them in the road closure and traffic management."